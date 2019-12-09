Everyone Can’t Stop Comparing The New Ghostbusters Movie To Stranger Things

Despite this being a Ghostbusters sequel, the tone is nowhere near as goofy as the original films, and certainly a far cry from the 2016 reboot. There’s something very grave about the whole thing, from the swelling music to the monologue about “everything happening for a reason.” It’s no wonder that the internet thinks the new Ghostbusters is basically a Stranger Things movie.
ghostbusters is greasy blue collar nerds smoking cigs. this looks like stranger things children, pointing at a dvd of the original film. should have never even made a sequel to the first one, just left it at that https://t.co/yn4Sdbmfs8— BAKOON (@BAKKOOONN) December 9, 2019
GHOSTBUSTERS FAN— Jimmy George (@JimmyRGeorge) December 9, 2019
How does Egon have teenage grandchildren if he didn't even have a kid in 1989?
STUDIO SUITS
Who cares? Stranger Things with ghosts will make a billion dollars.
GHOSTBUSTERS FAN
You’re right. I’ll see this at least 3 times in theaters.#GhostbustersAfterlife pic.twitter.com/32fuQ9AH31
If you’re not into a Stranger Things Ghostbusters, buckle up. The knee jerk note right now is, “...can it be more like Stranger Things?”— Melissa Russell'S (@MelissaRussells) December 9, 2019
Ghostbusters appealed to us without having kids in it.— Bayou Babylon ⚜ (@bayoubabylon) December 9, 2019
I'm down to see the new movie, but it's irritating when you can blatantly see the studio's thought process. "Add kids. Nab the Stranger Things crowd. I mean, we already have their parents, just with the name." pic.twitter.com/0p71P9UVdw
BREAKING NEWS: Sony accidentally releases trailer for #StrangerThings episode instead of planned #GhostbustersAfterlife trailer. UPDATE: Oh. No. That is indeed the Ghostbusters trailer! 🤷🏻♂️ #Ghostbusters2020 pic.twitter.com/3DWKllHsYZ— The Original Red Ranger (@WhatNathSaid) December 9, 2019
Guys.....#Ghostbusters #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/AUcJmti0Py— 김주씨💫 (@kimjussi_twt) December 9, 2019