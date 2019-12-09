Story from Entertainment

Everyone Can’t Stop Comparing The New Ghostbusters Movie To Stranger Things

Kaitlin Reilly
PHoto: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.
In an age of endless remakes, reboots, and long-awaited sequels, the 1984 classic Ghostbusters somehow scored two new versions. First, there was a 2016 supernatural ensemble comedy starring Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Melissa McCarthy, and Leslie Jones as a ghost-busting, green slime-avoiding squad. Up next is Jason Reitman’s version, a direct sequel to the second film in the Ghostbusters franchise. However, despite the film being helmed by original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman’s son, the internet thinks that this version of the story looks more like Stranger Things than it does the ‘80s Bill Murray comedy. 
The new trailer for the remake — titled Ghostbusters: Afterlife — isn’t big on the laughs. Instead, the film’s trailer initially reads as a darker coming-of-age story. 
Stranger Things and It actor Finn Wolfhard (Hollywood’s It kid for this specific genre) stars as the new kid in town, Trevor, who learns that his new home may have some connection to the Ghostbusters team of the ‘80s. Paul Rudd plays teacher Mr. Grooberson, who is delighted to learn of Trevor’s remarkable history. When those green ghosts once again come out to play, Trevor and his sister Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) employ some unearthed Ghostbuster tools — including the iconic car — in order to stop these supernatural entities from taking over the town. 

Despite this being a Ghostbusters sequel, the tone is nowhere near as goofy as the original films, and certainly a far cry from the 2016 reboot. There’s something very grave about the whole thing, from the swelling music to the monologue about “everything happening for a reason.” It’s no wonder that the internet thinks the new Ghostbusters is basically a Stranger Things movie.
Exactly how much of Ghostbusters: Afterlife will feel like Stranger Things remains to be seen, but it's worth noting that movies like Ghostbusters influenced '80s-set Stranger Things in the first place. It's a true full circle moment.
Check out the trailer below. Ghostbusters: Afterlife hits theaters in the summer of 2020.
