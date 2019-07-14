The Newest Team Of Ghostbusters Is Here — So Who You Gonna Call?

The newest team of Ghostbusters will be a family, according to a photo director Jason Reitman shared on Friday. The image features Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and Mckenna Grace, along with Reitman’s father, Ivan Reitman, who directed the original 1984 Ghostbusters.
Coon, Wolfhard, and Grace will be joining Paul Rudd, Celeste O’Connor, and Logan Kim, who already signed onto the project. The film will take place in a small town, where Rudd will play a teacher, Variety reports. Coon will play a single mom, with Wolfhard and Grace as her children.
Though it hasn’t yet been confirmed by Reitman or the film’s production team, Sigourney Weaver hinted that she would be returning to reprise her original role, along with Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd, in an interview with Parade.
“This is very early, and I want the film to unwrap like a present. We have a lot of wonderful surprises and new characters for the audience to meet,” Reitman told Entertainment Weekly.
He was also adamant that, unlike Paul Feig’s 2016 blockbuster starring Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, and Leslie Jones, this movie won’t be a reboot — it’s just another film in the Ghostbusters universe. “This is the next chapter in the original franchise. What happened in the ’80s happened in the ’80s, and this is set in the present day.”
The film will hit theaters July 10, 2020.
