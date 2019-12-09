Here’s How You Can Share Your Top Nine Instagram Posts Of 2019

The end of the year is nigh, which means it's time for two orders of business: One, acquire a sparkly garment to wear on New Year's Eve. Two, post some kind of tongue-in-cheek year-end reflection that both honors the progress you made in the last 365 days and looks to the future with hope and whimsy. Because if you don't Insta about it, did the year even happen?
There's no better way to do this than via a grid of your top nine photos of the year. With the third-party app Top Nine, you just enter your Instagram handle (if your account is private, you'll be prompted to give permission to the app to access your Instagram data) followed by your email address, and voila — Top Nine will generate your own personal Instagram year in review, composed of your nine highest-performing posts as well as the number of likes you received in 2019, which you can then share to your Instagram.
Advertisement
You can also generate a Top Nine grid for any other public profile on Instagram. For example, evidently, Kylie Jenner received 2.3 billion likes in 2019, as compared to my 666 likes in 2019. (For what it's worth, I only posted five times this year... unlike Kylie, who posts to her grid more like five times a week — not that this information can explain the gulf between our respective ratios.)
Of course, if curated grids aren't your style, you can go the in-app Instagram slideshow route (since uncurated is the new curated). And don't forget to do it for your finsta. Finstas deserve year-end love, too.
Advertisement