In fact, Uber feels that for the most part, the app is relatively safe when considering that these numbers are a small fraction of a much larger picture. Data suggests that 99.9% of rides do not incur any safety issues, and the production of this report in itself is a step toward more safety and transparency. Uber is the only ride share company to release a report of this magnitude, and there is currently no comprehensive study examining the scale of sexual violence in regular taxi and limousine services.