Are You As Embarrassed By Your Spotify Wrapped Playlist As I Am By Mine?

"I like to pretend that I have really great taste in music to the outside world, but in reality I am so cheesy. My entire list this year was pretty much the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend soundtrack, with four out of my top five being songs that the character Nathaniel sung. Even though the soundtrack made me really laugh a lot this year (and the songs are legit amazing, I'm not embarrassed because they're bad!), I'm not sure I want other people to see that I only listened to songs called stuff like "Let's Have Intercourse" and "Fit Hot Guys Have Problems Too." Also, last year my Spotify Wrapped featured the Mamma Mia 2 soundtrack VERY heavily and I vowed that I would try and branch out a bit in my listening taste after that, but apparently 2019 was the year I got really into musical theatre." — Amelia, 27