ClassPass Analyzed 100 Million Workouts — Here Are The Top Trends

Aside from strength training and the trendy Pilates tool, the report also found that yoga was the most popular activity among those who classified themselves as wellness beginners. “ Yoga is accessible , because people know what to expect,” Castelli says. “Part of the barrier to entry in fitness is all the unknowns. Will there be showers? What do I wear? Because most of us know a bit about yoga from pop culture, it’s easier to try out.” Plus, most teachers encourage students to take breaks, and check in with their body, so it’s a positive place to start.