Aesop’s Humorist Kit Is The Chicest Holiday Set We’ve Seen, There We Said It

Our favorite of the bunch, The Humorist , includes two iconic, full-sized Aesop products that will transform your ordinary bathroom routine into a ritual. First up, there’s everyone’s favorite fancy-pants shower gel, the Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser , which has notes of refreshing mandarin rind and bergamot. The second product in the duo is the The Rind Concentrate Body Balm — in other words, the perfect post-shower compliment to a luxe body wash. In addition to hydrating your skin, it has a subtle grapefruit and orange rind scent that is a true treat to use every day. Here's to indulging in some all-important self-care this holiday season (and in 2020, which is but a mere weeks away!)