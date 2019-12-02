“Who Should I See That With?” A Guide To 2019’s Holiday Movies

The turkey has been consumed, Black Friday deals have expired, and you’re still on speaking terms with your family (hopefully). You know what that means? It’s time to do it all over again in one month’s time. Holiday season is officially upon us, and that means chestnuts roasting on an open fire, latkes, and regular trips to the movies!
December is the last real push before awards season officially kicks off with the Golden Globes on January 5, so this is the time to study up for your Oscar ballot. 2019 holds particularly great offerings, with something for everyone. In the mood for a big blockbuster action-comedy? Jumanji: The Next Level is back to suck you into its digital adventure world. Looking for a festive slasher movie to push all those cheery holiday jingles out of your mind? Enter Black Christmas, Blumhouse’s remake of the 1974 classic. Wondering what you and your dad can both agree on? The answer is 1917, Sam Mendes’ harrowingly stressful World War I movie. For any fellow Jews lamenting the lack of a proper Hanukkah movie, I’ve got great news: Wonder of wonders, miracles of miracles, Joshua and Benny Safdie have come as close as humanly possible with Uncut Gems. Nihilists seeking a friend for the end of the world, let me introduce you to the digital fur world of Cats!
And of course, mark your calendars for December 25 itself, otherwise known as Little Women release day. It may be Jesus’ birthday, but this year, it’s also all about Florence Pugh.
Ahead, you’ll find the big names in December releases, along with answers to the time-honored question, “But who should I see that with?”