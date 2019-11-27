The Women Who Made You Sob With Queen & Slim Explain That Ending

That is not how Queen & Slim ends, as anyone with the puffy eyes and tear-stained cheeks of someone who saw this movie could tell you. Instead, Queen and Slim are shot and killed by police just as the couple is about to hop on their getaway plane. We see them both die on the airstrip runway, blood streaking the outfits we've come to know them in. The camera then cuts to Queen and Slim’s shared funeral and a graffiti memorial that forever immortalizes them.

