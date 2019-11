Vanessa Hudgens Would Love To Work With Woody Allen Despite Allegations

Vanessa Hudgens is following in Scarlett Johansson's footsteps, revealing in an interview that she'd like to work with Woody Allen despite the allegation of sexual abuse made against him by daughter Dylan Farrow . The Netflix Christmas queen , who is starring in both The Knight Before Christmas and The Princess Switch: Switched Again this holiday season, expressed her desire to the Los Angeles Times to appear in more thoughtful indie films, citing Allen as one of her dream directors.