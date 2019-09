As we approach the one-year anniversary of #MeToo, which began after the New York Times published the first allegations of sexual misconduct against producer Harvey Weinstein, an unheard voice is speaking out. Soon-Yi Previn gave a lengthy interview to New York Magazine addressing her marriage to Woody Allen and the allegation against him for the first time in 26 years. While Dylan Farrow, Allen's adopted daughter, accused Allen of molesting her when she was seven years old (long before the #MeToo movement gained popularity), her claim was given new life as awareness grew in the past year. This, in turn, led to somewhat of a reckoning for Allen, and while he has denied Farrow's accusation and was never prosecuted, the year of #MeToo has not been without consequences for the director.