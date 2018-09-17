As we approach the one-year anniversary of #MeToo, which began after the New York Times published the first allegations of sexual misconduct against producer Harvey Weinstein, an unheard voice is speaking out. Soon-Yi Previn gave a lengthy interview to New York Magazine addressing her marriage to Woody Allen and the allegation against him for the first time in 26 years. While Dylan Farrow, Allen's adopted daughter, accused Allen of molesting her when she was seven years old (long before the #MeToo movement gained popularity), her claim was given new life as awareness grew in the past year. This, in turn, led to somewhat of a reckoning for Allen, and while he has denied Farrow's accusation and was never prosecuted, the year of #MeToo has not been without consequences for the director.
Since the accusations against Weinstein went public, perspective towards Allen has shifted. While he was quick to give his own comments on the movement, those who had worked with him in the past have come forward to express their regret for doing so, and a number have donated their salaries from his projects to various #MeToo-adjacent charities. Allen has been condemned, his most recent project stalled, and the accusation re-hashed as Farrow has come forward yet again to stand by her initial claims.
The Previn profile caps off a year of shifts for the director. Ahead is exactly what's gone down.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).