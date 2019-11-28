Claire’s outburst happens behind closed doors when she and weatherman Yanko Flores (Nestor Carbonell) decide to come clean about their private relationship in the midst of the internal investigation. Claire gets defensive over the nature of their power dynamic — she sees herself as the partner-in-power; she pursued him, she got a promotion at the company without his help (remember, Bradley recruited her to be her executive assistant), and she still doesn’t know if she even likes him that much. She’s young and having fun. And now she has to DTR (define the relationship) to an HR rep? No thank you.

