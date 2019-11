Little Women Just Got The Biggest Stamp of Approval

Greta Gerwig’s Little Women won’t hit theaters for another month, but it’s already drumming up some serious Oscar buzz. And the most important person — other than Louisa May Alcott herself, of course — has already confirmed what Gerwig’s fans have suspected: yes, the movie is as good as it looks . Gillian Armstrong, who directed the classic 1994 adaptation of Little Women , logged onto Twitter Monday night to offer her approval on Gerwig’s iteration.