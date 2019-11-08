Christian Bale Has Broken His Silence On Timothée Chalamet Taking On His Iconic Little Women Role

Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Little Women isn't out for another month, but it's already predicted to be a classic. That means it is time for its 1994 predecessor to pass the baton, and star Christian Bale gave his thoughts on 2019 heartthrob Timothée Chalamet taking on the iconic role of Laurie that he played over 20 years ago.
“My daughter thinks that Timothée is hot, so I’m sure we’re going to see it," Bale reportedly told critic Craig Mathieson. Reps for Bale did not immediately return Refinery29's request for comment.
Bale's daughter, 14-year-old Emmaline (not "Banana" or "Burrito" as people once believed), would not be alone in her adoration for Chalamet, who recently starred in Netflix's The King and brought bagels to the NYC premiere. However, the actor had his own starstruck moment on the Little Women set.
"As an icebreaker, and a way to lose our masks and our shields of defense of insecurity, Greta had us do this dance class in this big room," Chalamet told Seth Meyers earlier this month. "Being the only guy was not the deficit — maybe there was no deficit — but I will say I grew up on Harry Potter in some way. I grew up seeing these movies. So that first time seeing Emma Watson, and...that was definitely a weird moment. I had to work past that. It was tons of therapy."
Which, to be honest, is probably how Bale felt on the 1994 Little Women set with Winona Ryder. At least, we'd hope.
