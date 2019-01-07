Story from Golden Globe Awards

Everyone Is Shook Over Christian Bale's Real Accent

Anne Cohen
Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal/Getty Images.
Seeing Christian Bale walk up to the stage to accept the Golden Globe for Best Actor in A Musical or Comedy for his portrayal of Dick Cheney in Vice wasn't exactly a surprise. The actor underwent an impressive physical transformation for the role, gaining nearly 40 pounds, shaving his head, and submitting to hours of makeup and prosthetics. This one was kind of in the bag.
That changed the second Bale opened his mouth. Turns out, people were not expecting the aggressively British accent with which the actor spoke to thank his wife and kids, along with his c0-stars and director Adam McKay.
Twitter immediately exploded with fans questioning their very existence in a world where Batman sounds like kind of like Dick Van Dyke in Mary Poppins.
Yes, ladies and gentlemen, Christian Charles Philip Bale is British. Actually, if we're going to be really precise, he was born in Haverfordwest, Wales, but to English parents. And another fun fact? He's Gloria Steinem's stepson. Okay, kind of — she married his father, David Bale in 2000, and the two remained married until Bale Sr.'s death in 2003.
Maybe calling his kids Banana and Burrito doesn't sound so weird now, does it?
