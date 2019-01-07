Everyone Is Shook Over Christian Bale's Real Accent

Seeing Christian Bale walk up to the stage to accept the Golden Globe for Best Actor in A Musical or Comedy for his portrayal of Dick Cheney in Vice wasn't exactly a surprise. The actor underwent an impressive physical transformation for the role, gaining nearly 40 pounds, shaving his head, and submitting to hours of makeup and prosthetics. This one was kind of in the bag.
That changed the second Bale opened his mouth. Turns out, people were not expecting the aggressively British accent with which the actor spoke to thank his wife and kids, along with his c0-stars and director Adam McKay.
Twitter immediately exploded with fans questioning their very existence in a world where Batman sounds like kind of like Dick Van Dyke in Mary Poppins.
Christian Bale's real life accent sounds like the cabbie that discovers a dead body in a BBC procedural. Make it make sense.— R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) January 7, 2019
Oh wow that’s Christian Bale’s real voice? I thought he was doing a bit.— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) January 7, 2019
I always forget that Christian Bale is a fucking chimney sweep— Alison Agosti (@AlisonAgosti) January 7, 2019
IT IS NEWS TO ME, SOMEONE WHO HAS SEEN MULTIPLE MOVIES WITH CHRISTIAN BALE, THAT CHRISTIAN BALE IS NOT AMERICAN???????? THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING AND I AM VERY UPSET— Nicole Silverberg (@nsilverberg) January 7, 2019
Yes, ladies and gentlemen, Christian Charles Philip Bale is British. Actually, if we're going to be really precise, he was born in Haverfordwest, Wales, but to English parents. And another fun fact? He's Gloria Steinem's stepson. Okay, kind of — she married his father, David Bale in 2000, and the two remained married until Bale Sr.'s death in 2003.
