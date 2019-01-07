Did Christian Bale Really Name His Kids Banana & Burrito?

But most adorably, he let us in on a little bit of the Bale-Blazic household vocabulary. He called his kids "Banana" and "Burrito." It would be amazing if those were his kid's names — and even more amazing if he was revealing it onstage at the Golden Globes. Sadly, Bale's kids have normal, non food-related names. Bale and Blazic's daughter, Emmaline, was born in 2005 and is 13 years old. Their son, James, was born in 2014 and is 4 years old.