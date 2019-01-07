Did Christian Bale Really Name His Kids Banana & Burrito?

During his, um, colorful Golden Globes acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, Christian Bale said quite a few memorable things. He thanked Satan for inspiring his performance of Dick Cheney in Vice. He reminded us that he does, indeed, have a British accent. He consulted his wife, Sibi Blazic, to make sure he didn't forget anything.
But most adorably, he let us in on a little bit of the Bale-Blazic household vocabulary. He called his kids "Banana" and "Burrito." It would be amazing if those were his kid's names — and even more amazing if he was revealing it onstage at the Golden Globes. Sadly, Bale's kids have normal, non food-related names. Bale and Blazic's daughter, Emmaline, was born in 2005 and is 13 years old. Their son, James, was born in 2014 and is 4 years old.
Bale and Blazic, who have been married for 19 years, are of a certain class of Hollywood couples: Long-lasting and under-the-radar. They met when Blazic was working as a personal assistant to Winona Ryder, one of Bale's close friends, who also began acting at a young age. In 2000, when Bale was 26 and Blazic 30, they eloped to Vegas. But getting married wasn't initially part of Bale's life plan. In 2012, Bale told Easy Living Magazine, “I never planned to marry. Everyone was divorced in my family, so I didn’t have very healthy ideas about marriage.” That changed when he met Blazic.
Blazic, who worked as a makeup artist and model before meeting Bale, seems like a total badass. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Bale revealed that his wife was also in The Dark Knight Rises — but not as an actor. “My wife was a stunt driver. She was chasing me through the city in Batman. She was driving one of the cop cars. She can do 180s and stunts and all that,” said Bale. “She terrifies me. My wife terrifies me.”
In the same interview, Bale also spoke about his adamant commitment to privacy, which is why many of us are probably unfamiliar with Blazic to begin with. "I feel I should have as much privacy as anyone else," Bale said. "I prefer not to whine about it."
Today, he pulled back the curtain just a bit. Congrats to the whole Bale-Blazic family, Banana and Burrito included.
