TV shows that are around 30 minutes less are so much easier to consume, and you actually feel productive after a day of watching TV because, hey, you finished a whole season! Plus, with so many streaming services now out there to choose from, the options are practically endless. You may not have time to watch all the TV shows that are at your disposal, but you'll definitely have time to catch up on these shorter episodes either in between your actual responsibilities, or all in one go when you've decided to take a weekend for yourself.