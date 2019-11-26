It’s the wildest, busiest, most chaotic, and sure, “most wonderful,” time of the year. As soon as that turkey leaves the oven, the clock starts counting down the hours to the beginning of the shopping frenzy. Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and all the unholy days in between are jam-packed with sales. So before you dig in, take a moment to look at the many tech, home, and fashion sales, and plot out how you’re going to spend your time and money in the upcoming 72 hours so you make the most out of each one.
For example, food might not seen like something one buys on Black Friday. But think of all the teachers, mail people, and coworkers in your life that you can cross off your gift-giving list with, say, a special (discounted!) box of chocolates. Or maybe you want to start the new year with some better-for-you staples in stock – why not buy them in bulk when the deals are hot? In short, these deals will not just help you through the holiday rush, they'll let you cross a few things off your grocery list, too.
Splendid Spoon: On Black Friday, this meal-plan delivery service will take $35 off of its breakfast, lunch and reset options starting on November 28th and through December 2nd. Offer is automatically applied at checkout.
Godiva comes in clutch during the holiday season and on Black Friday, select items are 50% off at Godiva.com. Then from November 30th through December 1st, select items in-store will be 25% to 50% off select items.
Kashi’s Chewy Bar Variety Pack and Go Protein Bars will be 30% off on Amazon on December 2nd.
Pop & Bottle, the health-conscious latte brand, will offer up to 40% off the entire website. Buy two items and get 20% off, buy three items for 30% off, and when you buy four items you get a 40% discount. Offers valid from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.
David’s Tea: On Black Friday weekend (November 29th through December 1st), the entire store and website will be between 30% to 50% off. Then on Cyber Monday, the online store will be up to 70% and selected items in-store will be up to 50% off.
Sakara: The meal delivery service is currently having its only sale of the year, in which everything will be 25% off.
