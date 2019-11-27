Whether you have an on-again, off-again relationship with ClassPass, or attempt to game the system by sneakily signing up for multiple accounts for stacked free trials (not naming names here!), the motive is likely the same: ClassPass can be an investment, and we're all out here just trying to do the most. Well, if you've been hesitant to sign up for the workout app, we've got one good reason why now is finally the best time to sign up. (Well, technically three reasons.)
To celebrate Black Friday, ClassPass is offering a free three-week subscription for first-time users — a 33.3% upgrade from the app's usual two-week free trial with any new sign-up. To take advantage of this major deal, simply head over to the ClassPass website and enroll between November 27 and Monday, December 2. Already have a membership (that you don't want to cancel and sign up again)? You can still give the gift of a #fit 2020 with a ClassPass gift card — sadly, these are not eligible for the sale, but are still a thoughtful gesture.
Best yet, a shiny, new ClassPass membership is a gift you can enjoy instantly — no patiently waiting until the end of the month required. So go on, take a Turkey Trot-themed spin class if you're having Thanksgiving cabin fever, or stretch holiday stress away with a yoga class.
