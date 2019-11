Whether you have an on-again, off-again relationship with ClassPass , or attempt to game the system by sneakily signing up for multiple accounts for stacked free trials (not naming names here!), the motive is likely the same: ClassPass can be an investment, and we're all out here just trying to do the most. Well, if you've been hesitant to sign up for the workout app, we've got one good reason why now is finally the best time to sign up. (Well, technically three reasons.)