Prior to landing her role in The Mandalorian, Carano was largely known for her work in action movies like The Fast & The Furious 6, Deadpool, and Stephen Soderbergh's Haywire. Before that, the actress was kind of a big deal in the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighting world: The one-time American Gladiators star was a champion fighter. At the top of her game, she was named the "face of women's MMA" (she later rejected the title, asking that she be referred to simply by her own name).