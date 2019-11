If you’ve noticed a staggering number of deals lately, you’re onto something — November is the new Black Friday. That’s why we created The Score , a snazzy curated corner for all the need-to-know holiday sales.In this week's important beauty news, you can finally start shopping Sephora's Cyber Week deals as early as today. From the most luxe beauty gifts money can buy (although you'll be pleased to find options at every budget), Black Friday season is when the retailer puts its best sale offerings on full display; whether it's value sets or new-and-now perfume , we got a sneak peek at the early Black Friday offerings — and best of all, you can too.