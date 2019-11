Elizabeth Banks Feels Judged For Having Her Children Via Surrogate

Celebrities have become more open about their use of surrogates . Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West worked with a surrogate for two of their four children. Kardashian West opened up about the experience to ET, explaining that surrogacy is much harder than people may realize. "Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way because you are not really in control," Kardashian West said in November 2017. “It’s definitely a harder experience than I anticipated.”