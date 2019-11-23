The True Stories Behind Every Song In Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings Will Only Make You Love Her More

We’ve all heard Dolly Parton’s songs, but do we know the story behind them? Well, now we do, thanks to the Netflix series Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, which will certainly pull at yours. Each episode of the series, streaming now, has Parton taking fans behind the music to talk about what her songs like “Jolene” are really about. Hint: that one’s not only about a woman trying to steal her man, but something deeper. However, Parton does admit that “Cracker Jack” really is about a dog, and the controversial “Down From Dover” is also one of her favorites. Parton is spilling all the tea in this new series so get ready to drink deep.
Along with Parton’s musical stories, Heartstrings also brings the tales of her tapes to life. The eight-part series features celebrities like Julianne Hough, Scandal’s Bellamy Young, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Dolly, herself, acting out each song. Yes, this series is so pure it might literally break your heart. But, it’s also a celebration of Parton’s music and how it’s affected people for more than 50 years.
So, pull up a chair and get ready to learn a little more about Parton’s discography from Dolly herself.