Yes, All Of These Celebrities Are Appearing In Dolly Parton’s Netflix Series Heartstrings

You can't talk about country music without paying homage to the genre's queen, Ms. Dolly Parton. The vivacious singer is widely responsible for shaping the Nashville music scene into what it is today, with hits like "9 to 5" and "It’s All Wrong, But It’s All Right" influencing the sounds of country music artists to come.
In the Netflix original series Heartstrings, the award-winning discography of the country music icon will be brought to life. Each episode in the 8-part series will tell a heartfelt story inspired by songs in Parton's repertoire, including the cult classic "Jolene."
Heartstrings will bring together an all-star cast of actors — click through to find out who will appear in the series.