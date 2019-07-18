The Cheesiest Netflix Original Movies To Watch When You Finish Secret Obsession

Netflix's latest original film, Secret Obsession, lead by former Disney Channel star Brenda Song. The psychological thriller about a woman named Jennifer (Song) who wakes up in a hospital and realizes she has amnesia is sure to have Netflixers looking for some other originals to keep the drama buzz going. Without spoiling the ending, the man who says he is her husband isn’t all that he claims to be. And no, this isn’t a Lifetime Movie, but Netflix sure is giving those folks a run for their money.
Sure, Netflix makes headlines for acquiring festival films (like Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile) and debuting important miniseries (like When They See Us), but the streaming service is also known for having literally everything, a line up of movies that compete with the best made-for-TV movies out there.
There's no denying that some of the best original movies on Netflix are also some of the most melodramatic. In honor of the release of Secret Obsession (and to prevent you from scrolling until the end of time to find another perfect Netflix movie to watch this weekend) we've organized all the cheesiest, most dramatic originals to line up after Song's thriller.
The Kissing Booth
This movie seems like it should’ve aired on Freeform in 2006, back when the network was still called ABC Family. Joey King is the real draw in this rom-com that preceded her Emmy nominated turn in Hulu's The Act, and otherwise, it's a pretty outlandish high school story, born out of fanfiction platform Wattpad. The cheesiest, and best part about this movie is that the drama actually begins and ends with a simple kissing booth.
SPF- 18
Surely you have seen To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and the countless other Netflix rom-coms Noah Centineo appears in, but you’ve likely missed out on SPF-18. That’s because it came before all the Centineo hype made him a household name. SPF-18 features a classic love triangle: Our heroine is torn between her school crush (Centineo) and a country music star. Plus, Molly Ringwald and Keanu Reeves appear in this movie, so it is definitely worth watching.
Dude
Dude should be added to your Netflix queue just for the cast. Lucy Hale, Awkwafina, Austin Butler, Alexandra Shipp, Alex Wolff, and a slew of other names-to-know star in this stoner comedy. In Dude, four girlfriends (all of whom love a good party) prepare for their impending separation after high school and dramatic antics ensue. That is literally the entire premise of the movie, but it’s still a great watch with a group of girlfriends.
#Realityhigh
It seems that 2017 is the unsung year that made Netflix the destination for teen rom-coms. #Realityhigh, for its part, preaches a lesson from every other teen drama known to man: never trust the popular students! It follows a kind, college-bound girl named Dani (Nesta Cooper) who lets popularity go to her head after she befriends the meanest girl in school. Despite the movie's name, just remember Hollywood’s depictions of high school almost never resemble reality.
A Christmas Prince
Who says you can only watch Christmas movies during the holidays? A Christmas Prince should be celebrated year round! iZombie star Rose McIver plays a journalist (the lead's profession in all great rom-coms) who travels to a (totally made-up) foreign country and falls for a prince. This film includes terrible fashion and a grand gesture at a ball. It’s impossible to not be amused.
In fact, the movie inspired a whole subcategory of Netflix Christmas Rom-coms that include, A Christmas Prince 2, The Princess Switch, A Christmas Inheritance, and The Holiday Calendar.
Dumplin’
This movie didn’t get nearly as much support on social media as it should have when it was released last December. Willowdean (Danielle MacDonald), or the titular Dumplin’, decides to change the pageant world in her small Texas town by showing that beauty and talent come in many forms. Willowdean’s mother, played hilariously by Jennifer Aniston, is a former beauty queen. This film is heartfelt and a little sappy, but it also includes drag queens, fake southern accents, and so much Dolly Parton.
When We First Met
After When We First Met and Isn’t It Romantic, Adam DeVine is proving to be one of the many new faces of the revived rom-com genre. On the surface, the plot of this film is very questionable. In When We First Met, a woman tells a man she just wants to be friends. So, he decides to relive the night they met over and over again until he becomes the perfect man for her. We promise the ending isn't as problematic as the set-up appears to be.
Step Sisters
Step Sisters could have been a Disney Channel Original Movie that aired in the early 2000s. Seriously, the plot is essentially a modern twist on Gotta Kick It Up! This Netflix flick is about a Harvard Law School student who must teach a sorority how to dance to win a competition. The title betrays the tongue-in-cheek nature of this film and there are a few moments that are very cringeworthy.
Good Sam
This is probably one of the few Netflix rom-coms that hasn’t received a lot of buzz. The title of Good Sam is a play on the parable of the good Samaritan, so it is unsurprisingly a feel-good, cheesy movie. Another romantic film that makes the female lead a journalist, Good Sam tells the story of a woman who finds love while reporting about a person leaving cash on doorsteps in New York City.
Like Father
Like Father strangely brings Kelsey Grammer and Kristen Bell together to play, of course, father and daughter. Bell’s character is left at the altar so she decides to go on her honeymoon with her estranged father. Bell can pretty much make any person smile while watching her in a comedy and she succeeds in doing just that in Like Father. Come for Bell, but stay for a heartwarming and silly story about a father and daughter building their relationship.
The Babysitter
This list is mainly composed of romantic films or comedies. If those aren’t your favorite genres, check out The Babysitter. This horror movie, starring Bella Thorne, is about a boy who stays up too late and realizes his babysitter is a member of a satanic cult. The premise of The Babysitter is so far fetched that it actually works. Plus, the comedic elements will have you laughing in between the blood and gore.
iBoy
Warning: if you watch this film, it is possible that you will never want to download an app onto your phone ever again. In iBoy, a teenage boy wakes up from a coma and discovers that he has been turned into a real-life human app with superpowers when parts of his cell phone are embedded into his brain. It’s essentially a superhero movie with a twist, and it also includes Maisie Williams as one of the leads.
Irreplaceable You
Irreplaceable You adds to the long list of films that attempt to romanticize terminal illness to prove love conquers everything. The main character is diagnosed with cancer, so she decides to find a new partner for her fiance before she dies. If you need to have a good cry or a good laugh, this film delivers both. Also, Christopher Walken and Kate McKinnon co-star, which helps.
Candy Jar
Anyone who was every on a debate team in high school will surely enjoy this film. Candy Jar tells the story of a high school girl from a working class family who bonds with and eventually falls for her wealthy debate team rival. The movie tackles heavier topics that are not typically addressed in teen films and still manages to be funny. The cast includes Jacob Latimore, Christina Hendricks, Helen Hunt, and Uzo Aduba.
Coin Heist
Yes, Coin Heist is a real film about an elaborate scheme to steal... literal coins. The crime drama is about a group of students who plan to break into the United States Mint to help save their school. If you can suspend your disbelief, then you will easily enjoy how fun and kooky Coin Heist is. Also, it is lead by Sasha Pieterse who proves she can play the complete opposite of Pretty Little Liars' Alison DiLaurentis.
Benji
Any live-action film that features an animal as the lead character is bound to be cheesy, but Benji makes it work. This 2018 Netflix version is a reboot of the 1974 film of the same name. Benji is a very smart dog who must help two children when they are kidnapped by robbers. It is impossible to watch this film without a smile. Humans truly don’t deserve dogs.
