For those who just can’t let the songs of Frozen go, the sequel’s soundtrack is a warm blanket worth wrapping yourself up in. Every song on the Frozen II soundtrack will make you want to build a snowman with your sister whether they’re blood-related or from another mister. Be warned, the playlist to Elsa’s (Idina Menzel) journey to find herself is a little darker this time around. But, as Anna (Kristen Bell) sings in the sequel, “some things never change” and that includes the music of Frozen being unbelievably catchy.
That’s thanks to husband and wife songwriting duo of Jennifer Anderson-Lopez and first-ever double EGOT winner Robert Lopez, who returned to write seven new songs for Elsa and Anna. This time around, the sisters of Arendelle and their friends are a little older, a little wiser and a whole lot more emo. Elsa is singing about journeying into the unknown, while Kristoff (Mindhunter’s Jonathan Groff) gets his REO Speedwagon on with ballad “Lost In The Woods.” And Olaf (Josh Gad), well, he’s singing about growing up and having all the answers. Good luck with that, Olaf.
Frozen newbie Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Queen Iduna, Elsa and Anna’s mom, shows off her singing voice on album opener “All I Need.” With this track, she also has us wondering if she’s actually a Disney princess IRL. The jury is still out on this. Panic! At The Disco and Kacey Musgraves stop by to put their own spin on these new Frozen tracks.
