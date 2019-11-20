Anna doesn’t know that Elsa has powers, so their relationship goes from BFF to distant very, very quickly when they’re kids. She’s isolated as a kid, which manifests in adult Anna as desperation for any shred of human attention — which is why she’s into marrying Hans upon first meeting. Hans is actually just trying to marry one of the sisters of Arendelle because he won’t inherit anything from his kingdom — he has a lot of older brothers and primogeniture is a real bitch. After Elsa’s freezy blow-up, Anna heads to the North Mountain to find her, meeting Sven the reindeer, Olaf the snowman (Josh Gad), and Kristoff the human (Jonathan Groff) along the way. Chemistry ensues — between Anna and Kristoff, that is.