Drop Everything: The First Trailer For Frozen The Musical Has Arrived

We may have to wait until 2019 for Frozen 2 to hit the big screen (*sob*), but luckily there's something equally exciting for fans to look forward to. We are, of course, referring to the Broadway adaptation of Frozen, which will debut in Spring 2018.
The production begins its out-of-town tryout in Denver this month and Disney has released a sneak peek of the musical in honor of the occasion. If you weren't totally stoked about the Frozen musical before, you definitely will be after watching the newly released video.
In addition to one-on-one interviews with the creators of the Broadway show, the trailer includes a behind-the-scenes look at the cast hard at work in the rehearsal studio.
After seeing the Broadway musical, we may suddenly have a new favorite Frozen tune. (Sure, it'll be tough to top "Let It Go," but anything's possible.) As the film’s original seven songs have been expanded into a score that includes nearly 21 tunes.
Although it follows the plot that we fell in love with in 2013, the Broadway show will delve deeper into the emotional lives of its main characters, especially Anna and Elsa.
And we don't know about you, but we're stoked to see some of those dance numbers that are shown in the trailer.
The production will star Caissie Levy as Elsa and Patti Murin as Anna. Lopez and Anderson-Lopez, who are responsible for Frozen's film score, also wrote the music and lyrics for the Broadway production.
Lucky folks in Denver can get tickets for the pre-Broadway engagement here. The rest of us will get to see the two-and-a-half hour production early next year. And based on the trailer, it'll be well worth the wait.
