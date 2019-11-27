Why Are So Many Women Puking In Movies This Year?

It’s not even really gendered in any way. Two of these films are written and directed by women (Hustlers and Charlie’s Angels), one by a man (Knives Out). These characters aren’t vomiting because they’re women. They’re vomiting because they’re human beings with volatile stomachs grappling with crazy circumstances, and for once, women get to be at the nexus of those events. Theirs is a vomit with specific intent. Rather than cry, or whine, or bear the pain silently and with a smile, as so many ingenues have in the past, their trauma is physically acknowledged, then purged. Out with the old, and in with the new.