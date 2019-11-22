John Legend Is Taking His “Sexiest Man” Title Too Far & Chrissy Teigen Knows It

The long-established dynamic between John Legend and Chrissy Teigen involves banter and good-natured teasing on Teigen’s end, but with People’s 2019 Sexiest Man Alive announcement, the tables may have finally turned. Legend, who was crowned the Sexiest Man Alive earlier this month, has been having a ball with his latest accolade. And his wife has had enough.
The model took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of the EGOT-winner. Dressed in a particularly revealing elf costume (showing off the abs we didn't even know he had — thank you, sir), Legend slowly removes his sleeveless blazer to the tune of George Thorogood's "Bad to the Bone." The video then pans over to Teigen, who is completely unamused as she looks at the scene.
Advertisement
Teigen may be over the honor already, but Legend is really leaning into his new title on the advice of the 2018 Sexiest Man Alive, Idris Elba. "Just enjoy it. Try not to be sexy, just be you,” the suave salt-and-pepper actor told Legend. “One thing I learned very quickly: I don’t have to try to be sexy, I am sexy.”
With that in mind, Legend is celebrating this win no matter how his wife feels. "It's been fun!" he told People. "I'm having fun with it, and it’s really nice of PEOPLE to give me the recognition. It’s been a fun week.”
Look who's trolling now!
Advertisement