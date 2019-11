Live From The North Pole, It’s Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey has assumed her throne as Queen of the Holiday Season . Her first order of business? Ringing the bells, decking the halls, and officially declaring the start of the holiday season. There will be no waiting-until-after-Thanksgiving for this singer or for Spotify, who teamed up with the diva for a brand new Mariah Carey All I Want For Christmas Is You Experience on the music service, starting with a video of Carey herself marking November 21 as the first day you're well and truly allowed to celebrate.