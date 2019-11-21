Live From The North Pole, It’s Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey has assumed her throne as Queen of the Holiday Season. Her first order of business? Ringing the bells, decking the halls, and officially declaring the start of the holiday season. There will be no waiting-until-after-Thanksgiving for this singer or for Spotify, who teamed up with the diva for a brand new Mariah Carey All I Want For Christmas Is You Experience on the music service, starting with a video of Carey herself marking November 21 as the first day you're well and truly allowed to celebrate.
There is no better way to celebrate than with Mariah Carey. Sure, there's "All I Want For Christmas Is You," but this deluxe edition of Mariah's 1994 Merry Christmas album, Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You Enhanced Album, is paired with live performances of the titular hit, as well as "Joy To The World," "Santa Clause Is Coming To Town," and more.
"You know, people always ask me, Mimi, tell us when Christmas starts," Carey says in the introduction video. "You think this magic Christmas spirit just fills the air? Not quite. I've been here making sure everything's in perfect order behind the scenes."
With the press of a button, it's official: Christmas starts now.
The classic Christmas song has 520 million global streams on Spotify and appears on 12 million playlists, according to Billboard. But now, everything you need for Carey's Christmas cheer is right in one place.
Listen and watch Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You Enhanced Album below.
