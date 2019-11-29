Everlane Is Giving Back On Black Friday — And You Can Get In On The Action

For Everlane, what we might refer to as “blowout sales” are admittedly few and far between — and rightfully so. Their direct-to-consumer setup and transparent prices are fair and competitive 365 days a year, so we don’t expect the same yo-yo pricing that other retailers roll out on a seasonal basis. However, come holiday season, all bets are off — Everlane jumps on the sale bandwagon just like everyone else, and we’re here for it. While their deals won’t surface for a few more days, Everlane is marking today’s epic sale holiday with their annual Black Friday Fund, a day of social-good donations that the retailer has been observing since 2014.
This year, Everlane is donating $10 for every purchase made to Oceana, an organization that advocates for environmental protection of the oceans. Starting right this second and until they reach their donation goal of $300,000 — enough to fund a full year of campaigning for policy change — your much-deliberated Micro Form Bag purchase will also help to stem the ever-growing tide of single-use plastics flowing into the seas every day. To help inspire your browsing, we’ve rounded up R29 readers’ most-purchased Everlane goods from the last month — everything from silky-soft cashmere sweaters to an ultra-warm recycled puffer coat to a just-released, wear-everyday bodysuit. Click through to fill your shopping cart for a good cause today — and watch this space for updates on cyber weekend discounts as they come in.
