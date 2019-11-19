Lori Loughlin Is Finally Headed To Trial — So What’s Olivia Jade Up To?

It's been eight months since news of the college admissions scandal broke, which means 8 months without any real content from Olivia Jade. The beauty YouTuber and influencer is the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, who were both accused of paying $500,000 to fraudulently admit their daughter, Olivia and sister Bella Rose, into the University of Southern California. In the wake of the news, the 20-year-old went dark. Her last video was posted in March, and she's only emerged on Instagram sparingly: to wish her mother a happy birthday and post (and later delete) a sassy photo of her giving the middle finger to the press. While fellow actress Felicity Huffman's sentencing and prison time has already come and gone, Loughlin heads to trial tomorrow, and Olivia is still nowhere to be found.
We do know some things. USC confirmed to People in October that “Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli are not currently enrolled." The most recent public sighting of the influencer was that same month, when she attended musician Andrew Wyatt's birthday with boyfriend Jackson Guthy.
She's also made appearances on sister Bella's Instagram, albeit only in throwback photos. In September, the eldest daughter posted a tribute for Olivia's birthday, captioning a picture of the two as children with "happy birthday baby girl, I love you."
"love you," Olivia replied in the comments.
Then on Monday, Bella posted a photo of the two sisters from 2017 in which they're both sporting blonde hair.
She's also made an appearance in a photo with her friends back in August, which appears to be taken the same day as her now-infamous deleted middle finger snap.
It's unclear if Olivia will make an appearance for Loughlin's trial. Huffman's kids were not present for her legal proceedings, but given Loughlin and Mossimo's not guilty pleas, we're in uncharted territory that I one day hope there will be a vlog about.
