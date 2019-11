Ariana Grande Says She’s In “So Much Pain” & Cancels A Show To Deal With It

Grande, who in the past has said that touring is “hell,” went on to explain that she has been battling some nasty-sounding head and chest illnesses since she played in London. She has been pushing through the “coughing” and a “crazy sinus infection thing” for months, but it “has not gone away from a really long time.” She added that during her show in Charlottesville, VA, her head was “really splitting and heavy” and her glands hurt. She is determined to figure out what’s going on and get back to good health, but that may mean cutting her tour short.