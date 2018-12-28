Ariana Grande Cancels Final 2018 Show For Health Reasons

After an active Christmas on social media, Ariana Grande has cancelled her final show of 2018. The singer was due to perform in Las Vegas, ringing in the new year with fans, but she is no longer slated to perform or appear. Grande confirmed the cancellation via Instagram stories, apologizing to fans for the last minute change. “I’m currently working through some health issues and am beyond sorry I won’t be able to see u this weekend,” she wrote. “I love u and so look forward to seeing u and making it up to u next year.”
AP also confirmed the news after they received word from The Chelsea at Cosmopolitan Las Vegas that Grande would no longer perform at their venue. This would have been her first public show since her split from Pete Davidson (she previously performed at the Billboard Women in Music Awards).
Regardless of her schedule change due to health issues, “Thank U, Next” still remains a viable contender for best New Year’s song, and potential 2019 anthem.
