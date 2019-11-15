Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Take Baby Archie To His First Playgroup

Royal baby Archie is growing up. People reports that his parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, took him to playgroup for the first time this week. The six-month-old seemed to have a smashing time. People notes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took their first child to a playgroup located near their home, Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor. “Archie had a fantastic time,” a source told The Daily Express. “He was crawling around and was particularly taken with two other red-haired babies."
Last month, during an appearance at the WellChild Awards, Markle mentioned that Archie would be visiting a playgroup, People reported.
An article published in the American Academy of Pediatrics journal Pediatrics, noted the importance of play and playgroups for little ones. It reported that these experiences are crucial to development because they contribute to kids’ cognitive, social, emotional, and physical well-being. “It is through play that children at a very early age engage and interact in the world around them,” the article notes.
This is the second time in two days that the royal tyke has made headlines. On Thursday, The Sussex Royal Instagram account shared a portrait of Prince Harry, Prince Charles, and Archie. It included a birthday wish from grandson to grandfather. “Happy birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales - Sir, Pa, Grandpa!” https://www.instagram.com/p/B41zRstlfEY/
Go, Archie, go!
