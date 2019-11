Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Take Baby Archie To His First Playgroup

Royal baby Archie is growing up. People reports that his parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , took him to playgroup for the first time this week. The six-month-old seemed to have a smashing time. People notes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took their first child to a playgroup located near their home, Frogmore Cottage , in Windsor. “ Archie had a fantastic time ,” a source told The Daily Express. “He was crawling around and was particularly taken with two other red-haired babies."