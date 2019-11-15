New Music To Know: Phé Whatevers Digital Life, Kaash Paige Goes Viral & More

Ever since my first job at MTV working as a music programmer, I can't stop trying to match people with music they might like. So, I wrote a book called Record Collecting for Girls and started interviewing musicians. The Music Concierge is a column where I share music I'm listening to that you might enjoy, with a little context. Get everything I've recommended this year on Spotify, follow me on Twitter or Facebook, and leave a comment below telling me what you're listening to this week.
Phé "wtv, it's cool"
This song is truly so fun that I'm immediately adding it to my 2019 favorites playlist. I relate to what Phé's talking about: I can't keep up with a party life anymore, and most of my friendships are taking place over group texts. Whatever, it's cool. Except it's not — it's lonely! Ugh, time to delete Instagram and hit repeat on this song.
Lauren Ruth Ward "Super Bullshit"
Ward just came crashing into my life with a blistering song about a friend break-up with some damn fine guitar parts. I'm obsessed with her deadpan delivery, and the staccato way she matches her vocals to the rhythm of the song. In a bad bitch move, Ward dedicates this song to herself. Mic drop.
Wye Oak "Fortune"
Wye Oak have been faves to me for, gosh, over a decade. The new song they just released, however, is not the Wye Oak I used to know. They are on a different kind of trip with this, and it's making me so curious to hear more of what this North Carolina duo are cooking up in the future. There's a synth line here that's straight out of a Psychadelic Furs song, and a darkness floating around the sound that is intoxicating.
Aoife Nessa Frances "Here in the Dark"
Frances reminds me of the unique vocal delivery of artists like Françoise Hardy or Nico with her traditionally feminine but raspy voice. There's something so soothing about it, and the languid music is a lovely complement to her sound. It feels like stepping out of time, and into a tucked-away cranny where everything old is new, and delightful again.
Kaash Paige "Heartbreaker"
If you were looking for some music to fill the SZA-sized hole in your heart while you count down the days until she drops something new, pivot to Kaash Paige. Her Parked Car Convos EP, out now, is a gem. Her dreamy track "Love Songs" is tearing up Spotify's viral charts, but I'm obsessed with this one and look forward to spending the weekend basking in the sweet, intimate feeling all her songs give me.
