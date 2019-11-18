New Music To Know: Phé Whatevers Digital Life, Kaash Paige Goes Viral & More

Wye Oak have been faves to me for, gosh, over a decade. The new song they just released, however, is not the Wye Oak I used to know. They are on a different kind of trip with this, and it's making me so curious to hear more of what this North Carolina duo are cooking up in the future. There's a synth line here that's straight out of a Psychadelic Furs song, and a darkness floating around the sound that is intoxicating.