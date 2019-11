But wait, there's more! As if that weren’t good enough as it was, Birchbox is releasing not just one, but three calendars this year. In addition to Countdown to Beauty , Birchbox is hitting us with a grooming version for the guys and a Walgreens-exclusive set , offering options at every price point to indulge in this special holiday tradition. Click through to take a look at everything that Birchbox has to offer this year, from advent cals to gotta-have-it exclusive boxes from all your fave beauty brands.