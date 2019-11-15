The medical commission wanted to delay the outcome of Meredith's trial since it had been interrupted in such a major way, but Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) came through for Meredith just in time. He brought a bevy of Meredith's former patients to testify on her behalf as well as a stack of letters from former Grey's doctors like Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh), Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw), Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh), and more. That, in addition to Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) revealing how Meredith was a great doctor who would do everything she could to save a life, helped the commission made their decision. Meredith kept her license, and Bailey even decided to re-hire her at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. "You are a pain in my ass, but you're fine surgeon. And your name's on the damn sign," Bailey told her, adding, "And I need you."