Things at the trial immediately got off to a bad start when it turned out that one of the medical commission panel members was the doctor who killed Meredith's husband Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey). Remember how Derek never got a head CT , which ultimately led to his untimely death? Yeah, that was this doctor's fault. However, Meredith calmly sat through the proceedings, instructed by her lawyer to stay quiet. She was doing great, too, until the panel doctor began talking about Meredith's children. Then she (understandably) lost it on him — furious that he didn't remember her, didn't remember killing Derek, and that he was still practicing medicine while Meredith wasn't. Then, in the middle of her yelling at him, he had a seizure and a massive brain hemorrhage. He was rushed to Grey Sloan, given the best doctors, (and a head CT for good measure), but ultimately he didn't make it through surgery.