If You Love Italy, Do Not Watch Ryan Reynolds’ New Movie

In the new trailer for the thriller , Reynolds’ and his vigilante team roll through the Piazza of the Annunziata in Florence in a bright green sports car, avoiding adorable puppies and babies in strollers before crashing through the window of a museum. While the dogs and kids are alright, statues that have been standing for hundreds of years are soon nothing more than collateral damage in this car chase. It is enough to give any professor of the arts heart palpitations.