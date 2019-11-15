What It Was Really Like Working At The National Enquirer

“I'm not one of those women that actually feels that way. I always felt that I could use my feminine charm to disarm men to get them to tell me their story. I looked like I was 14 when I was 24. They thought I was like a teenage girl, and I would knock on their door and say, ‘Oh, hi, it's Judith and I'm with the National Enquirer. They wouldn't slam the door in my face because I was so sweet and innocent. I was a woman, and back then, there was still some kind of deference to women that doesn't exist anymore. That was the way I got in the door to get people to talk to me. There was a huge stigma if you were associated with the National Enquirer, and you'd have to charm them into talking to you, [which was] easier to do if you're a young woman than if you're a 60 year old, seasoned, hard-ass guy. It was definitely a boys club, and you were not going to be allowed into certain corridors, but I always found my way around.”

