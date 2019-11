Regardless of what you think about the Charlie’s Angels movie from the year 2000 , there’s one aspect of it that is undeniable: That Charlie’s Angels soundtrack is fantastic. The movie might not have aged so well (or even been that great at the time, really), but the songs that accompanied it were either already classics at the time or, in the case of a certain Destiny’s Child song, classics ever since. So, with a new Charlie’s Angels movie in theaters, how does the accompanying soundtrack stack up? Will tweens be playing CDs of it in their mom’s cars like we all did 19 years ago (or, you know, the 2019 equivalent of that)?