In case you were wondering, John Legend’s EGOT status has nothing on Chrissy Teigen’s latest achievement.
Teigen was honored as the recipient of the Giving Tree Award at the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchel on Saturday night. The nonprofit provides children in poverty with basic living necessities and honors a mother each year who uses their platform to advocate for this mission.
The night’s events took a hilarious turn upon returning home where Teigen did a little rearranging of the family’s shelves. On her Instagram Story, Legend recorded Teigen strutting over to the shelves where her husband’s many award statues are housed and watched as she removed two Grammys from the second shelf to place her Giving Tree Award front and center.
“Wow” and “oh my God” was all Legend managed to say while Teigen smiled big at her handiwork.
“I’m incredibly honored to receive the Baby2Baby Giving Tree Award, particularly because the organization is so close to my heart,” explained Teigen in a press release. “Baby2Baby has given me an opportunity to teach my children the importance of giving back to families struggling with providing their children with the most basic necessities.”
Legend was right by Teigen’s side while she celebrated her big win. Highlights from the night included raising “a shit ton of money” and getting to say “titties in my speech,” Teigen shared on Twitter.
Past honorees for the award include Drew Barrymore, Kerry Washington, Jessica Alba, and Jennifer Garner.
