Miley Cyrus Puts Recording & Performing On Hold For Vocal Cord Surgery

Miley Cyrus was hospitalized for tonsillitis in October when she learned of another issue with her vocal cords. Now, Miley Cyrus is in full recovery mode after undergoing vocal cord surgery, People reports. The singer was told she would need to have surgery before the end of the year and that recovery would include weeks of no talking or singing.
Therefore, fans will be waiting a little longer than originally expected for a new album. Or a tour, which Cyrus was planning to go on next year. She has yet to comment on her most recent surgery, but has reportedly left the hospital. Refinery29 reached out to Cyrus for comment.
Advertisement
Following her tonsillitis surgery, Cyrus shared a few posts to her Instagram Story.
"Tonsillitis is a fucking fuck," she wrote on one shot of her laying in a bed. On another she added that "this fucking blows."
"BF coming to visit me @ the hospy," Cyrus captioned a picture following her first surgery. She also shared that he had given her roses.
Simpson, who wrote a song about Cyrus, recently gushed about their new relationship. The two started dating in October after being friends for years.
"I’m very happy. We are very, very happy,” Simpson told People at a Tiffany & Co. event. “She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense. That’s why we get along so well.”
Advertisement