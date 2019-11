Mother Of Teen Who Was Murdered By Her Ex-Boyfriend Calls Killer “A Danger To Women”

Ellie and Griffiths began a relationship in January, but she broke up with him in May to focus on her schoolwork. The day after Ellie broke up with Griffiths, he showed up at her home and stabbed her repeatedly with a kitchen knife , reports The Guardian. Ellie attempted to fight back by scratching his face. Griffiths cleaned the scene and sent texts to his friends alleging that the scrapes were the result of self-harming. Later, police found a plastic bag containing Ellie’s blood-stained clothing in the woods near Griffiths’ house.