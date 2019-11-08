Dublin Murders Is The Coolest Psychological Thriller On TV In Ages

Two books in one means two mysteries. But for your purposes, all you need to know to start watching is that Cassie and Rob are about to find themselves knee-deep in the murder of a 13-year-old ballet dancer who had just scored a place at the Royal Ballet School in England, making her the great hope of her left-behind town. The fact that her body was found on an altar in the woods, uncovered by an archaeological dig – the very woods her (weird) father was leading the campaign to save – adds layers of murkiness to an already bleak case. Creepy side characters send shivers down your spine and flashbacks to a previous case cause old feelings, long suppressed, to come screaming to the surface.