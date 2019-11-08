Meanwhile, there's a complication with Sabrina's surgery because she's heparin resistant and her blood is clotting too much, but Maggie didn’t know that before surgery. Sabrina’s blood clogs the bypass machine and they can't get it switched fast enough, so Sabrina is brain dead before they can get the bypass up and running. Maggie fights and fights to save her, but she can't. She panics about having to tell Webber and her uncle. Alex calms her down in a supply closet, letting Maggie break down so she can pull herself together to tell the family.