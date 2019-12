Kesha’s Beauty Line Is Finally Available, But You Better Act Fast

Weeks after spilling the beans to us about her new cosmetics line, Kesha's beauty baby is finally here — and just as cool as fans expected. The highly-anticipated collection, which the star says highlights each of our unique auras, features an eyeshadow palette, lipstick and gloss duo, liquid liner (which Kesha recommends using all over your body), and two different collector sets. Shop them below before they sell out.This story was originally published on November 7, 2019.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.It’s been a week since Kesha spilled the news of her makeup line to us, and as hard as it was to keep this next part a secret, it’s finally time to talk about the actual products from her forthcoming Kesha Rose Beauty collection.As you might have anticipated, the pièce de résistance of the five-product release is an unapologetically bright shadow palette — but the Grammy-nominated singer wants it to represent more than makeup.“It's more of a happy, fun palette for people to fuck up and get weird with,” she told us, noting that even the name is open to interpretation. “The name of the palette is FTW, which can mean whatever you want it to mean: Fuck the world, find the whales — whatever you want.”The palette will sell for $36 and features 12 eye colors in a round red velvet case, which is unusual since palettes normally come in rectangular packaging. (You can check out the first image of the palette above, as well as her teaser video below.)