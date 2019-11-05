Kristen Stewart Wants To Propose To Her Girlfriend — & She Already Knows How

Find yourself a partner who gushes over you the way Kristen Stewart waxes poetic about girlfriend Dylan Meyer. In a new interview with Howard Stern, Charlie’s Angels star Stewart candidly gushed over her partner and even revealed that she has plans to marry her.
Host Stern asked Stewart if she’s “in love right now,” to which the actress gave a confident and enthusiastic “yes.” When Stern asked if she’s ready to propose, Stewart was equally as sure.
“I can’t fucking wait. I want to be somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast,” she explained. “I have a couple of plans that are like the coolest things to do...It’s pretty undeniable.”
Advertisement
Stewart added that she’s “pretty impulsive,” so the proposal could come about whenever. Though she’s known Meyer for "six years" after working together on an unnamed movie, they only recently reconnected at a friend's party, Stewart told Stern. After that, things quickly got emotionally serious.
“The first time I told her I loved her, it was really late, and we were at some shitty bar,” Stewart told Stern. “I was just like ‘Oh my God, I’m so fucking in love with you.’ It wasn’t like a thing, it was also so obvious. It just is.”
Meyer, a screenwriter whose credits include the Sarah Hyland film XOXO, was first spotted out with Stewart in August, shortly after Stewart’s apparent breakup with her on-again, off-again girlfriend, model Stella Maxwell. In the early days of their romance, Meyer also seemed to be falling hard for Stewart.
“There is nothing like falling in love with someone to make you abruptly aware of all the different dumb/embarrassing/unsolicited directions your hair can go,” she tweeted in September.
There is nothing like falling in love with someone to make you abruptly aware of all the different dumb/embarrassing/unsolicited directions your hair can go.— Dylan Meyer (@spillzdylz) September 3, 2019
As for the specific way she wants to propose, Stewart refused to say and spoil the surprise — but did hint that it may have something to do with both her and her girlfriend loving their hometown of Los Angeles.
Earlier in the interview, Stewart admitted she wasn’t sure if she would have married ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson if he asked.
“I don’t know. I’m not a super duper traditionalist, but at the same time…every relationship I’ve ever been in, I thought that was it,” explained the actress. “I’ve never really been the most casual person.”
So...should we await Stewart to pop the question while perched atop the Hollywood sign? Stay tuned.
Advertisement